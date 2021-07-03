Oil India Recruitment 2021: Apply online for 120 Junior Assistant posts; Check eligibility and other details

The Oil India Limited (OIL) has issued a recruitment notification for the post of Junior Assistant on its official website www.oil-india.com. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Oil India Recruitment 2021 through online mode by visiting the official website of OIL that is oil-india.com on or before August 15.

Important Dates

Starting date of online application: July 1, 2021 from 7AM.

Last date of submission of online application: August 15, 2021 till 11.59PM.

Vacancy Details

Oil India 2021 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 120 vacancies for Junior Assistant posts.

Eligibility Criteria for Oil India Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

The candidates must be a 10+2 pass in any stream from a Government Recognized Board/ University with 40% marks.

Candidates must be qualified as Diploma/Certificate in Computer Application of minimum 06 (six) months duration and should be fully conversant with MS Word, MS Excel, MS Powerpoint, etc.

Age Limit

For the General category: candidates age should be minimum 18 Years and Maximum 30 Years.

For any SC/ST category: candidates age should be Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 35 Years.

For OBC category: candidates age should be Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 33 years.

Selection Process

The selection Process will be done based on the Computer Based Test (CBT), wherein the qualifying marks will be minimum of 40% marks for SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and a minimum of 50% marks for others.

How to apply for Oil India Recruitment 2021?

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of OIL India that is https://www.oil-india.com/ to apply for the post and submit the application form through online mode and save a copy of the same for future reference. No other mode of application will be accepted.The last to apply is August 15, 2021.

Candidates can also check the ‘how to apply pdf file’ on register.cbtexams.in to know the full details.

Application Fee

For General/ OBC: Rs 200.

For SC/ST/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen: Fee Not Applicable.

Important Links

Official Notification

Official Website