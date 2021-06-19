Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: 721 Vacancies open for Sub Inspector and Constable posts, Check eligibility details
Odisha Police Recruitment Board has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector and Constable in its different department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through online mode at odishapolice.gov.in from 22nd June 2021. The last date for submission of the online application is 15 July 2021.
The board is going to recruit transgenders for the first time in Odisha. The notification was released on June 14 for the post of Sub-Inspector and Constable in the General Duty and Communication Category.
A total of 721 vacancies will be filled out of which 477 vacancies are for SI and 244 are for Constable. The board will conduct the exam in August 2021.
Important Dates
- Starting date of submission of online application: June 22, 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: July 15, 2021
- Exam Date (Tentative): August 2021
Vacancy Details
Total vacancies- 721
- Sub Inspector – 477 Posts
- Constable (Communication)- 244 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Odisha Police Recruitment 2021
Educational Qualification:
- Sub Inspector – The candidate must have done Graduation from a recognized University.
- Constable (Communication) – The candidate must have passed +2 Examination or equivalent conducted by council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or by any other recognized Board or Council. The candidate should also have a diploma in computer application or equivalent course from a recognized institution duly affiliated by the Government.
Age Limit
- Sub Inspector – 21 years to 25 years
- Constable (Communication) – 18 years to 23 years
How to apply for Odisha Police Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online through online mode at odishapolice.gov.in from June 22, 2021 till July 15, 2021. The candidates are advised to take a print out of the submitted of online application for future reference.
Important Link
Download Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Download Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here