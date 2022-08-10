Odisha Mining Corporation Recruitment: Opening for Manager (Legal)
Odisha Mining Corporation Limited has an opening for the post of Manager (Legal).
Designation– Manager (Legal)
Number of post– One
Qualification and Experience:
- Interested candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from any recognized University.
- Apart from that, candidate must have at least an eight year experience of relevant Post Qualification as a practising Lawyer in High Court/ District Court or as a Law officer in any Government/State PSU/Central PSU/ other Corporate House of repute or any other incorporated Company.
- In addition, having an in-depth understanding of Legal compliance framework in the large manufacturing/ Mining Sector will be an advantage.
How To Apply:
- Aspirants are required to fill their application in the prescribed format and post it to General Manager (P&A) Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd. Post Box No-34, OMC House, Bhubaneswar – 751001 on or before 22.08.2022.
Official Notification- https://omcltd.in/Portals/0/Pdf/ADVT%2069.pdf