Obesity-linked cancers increasing: Know its causes, risks and prevention

Obesity is becoming a major contributor to the growing number of cancer cases worldwide. While public health campaigns often focus on traditional risk factors such as smoking and environmental pollution, excess body weight is another significant and preventable factor that is gaining attention.

Being overweight does not only increase the risk of conditions like heart disease and diabetes; it also plays an important role in the development and progression of several types of cancer. If not properly managed, obesity can lead to serious health complications, including life-threatening diseases.

Obesity as a Biological Condition

Obesity is more than simply carrying extra body weight. Body fat acts as an active tissue in the body that releases hormones and influences inflammation, immune responses, and cellular communication. These biological changes can create conditions that allow cancer cells to grow and spread more easily.

A person is generally classified as obese when their body mass index (BMI) reaches or exceeds 30 kg/m². Worldwide, obesity is considered one of the most significant preventable risk factors for cancer, ranking just behind smoking and certain infections. Health experts estimate that hundreds of thousands of cancer cases every year are linked to elevated BMI levels.

With obesity rates rising in both developed and developing nations, there is increasing concern that cancer cases connected to excess weight may continue to grow in the coming years.

Types of Cancers Linked to Excess Weight

Research shows that being overweight can raise the risk of at least thirteen different cancers. These include cancers of the breast, colon, rectum, oesophagus, uterus, endometrium, kidney, pancreas, liver and gallbladder, among others.

The connection between obesity and cancer is especially strong in cancers influenced by hormones. Fat cells produce estrogen, and higher levels of this hormone can increase the risk of hormone-related cancers such as breast and endometrial cancer.

Obesity also contributes to chronic low-level inflammation in the body. At the same time, it can raise insulin levels and increase the production of insulin-like growth factor-1. These changes encourage abnormal cell growth and can weaken the body’s natural ability to detect and destroy harmful cells, raising the likelihood of cancer development.

Preventing the Risk

Although obesity is influenced by a mix of genetic and environmental factors, it is still a condition that can often be improved through lifestyle adjustments. Maintaining a healthy diet, staying physically active and managing body weight can significantly reduce the risk of many obesity-related diseases, including cancer.

