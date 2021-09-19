NTPC Recruitment 2021: Bumper job opportunity; Vacancies available for Artisan Trainee posts

Bumper job opportunity for ITI and Diploma holders who are looking for a job. The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has published a recruitment notification to fill up vacancies available for the positions of Artisan Trainee. Eligible and interested applicants can download the application form from the official notification.

Important Links for NTPC Recruitment 2021

Last date of application: September 21, 2021

Vacancy Details

-Total Posts – 53 Posts

Artisan Trainee (Fitter) – 26 Posts

Artisan Trainee (Electrician) – 6 Posts

Artisan Trainee (Instrument Mechanic) – 21 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for NTPC Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should either have an ITI pass or a Diploma in a relevant grade. The minimum qualification for this position should be ITI or Diploma holder in the relevant trade.

Age Limit

The maximum age limit – 42 years.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected through the merit list based on their performance in the multiple choice written examination test. The test consists of a subject knowledge test and an aptitude test. The shortlisted candidates will then have to appear for a skill test.

Training, salary and Placement

Selected candidates will undergo training for a period of two years. After successful completion of the training, they will be placed in the regular establishment on the scale of W3 grade with a starting basic pay of Rs 21,500 per month.

How to apply for NTPC Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post of Artisan Trainee in NTPC by sending their filled up application form to Head of Department, Human Resource Department, Mouda Super Thermal Poser Project, Mouda- Ramtek Road, Post: Mouda, District: Nagpur, Maharashtra, Pin- 441104.

The last to apply for the posts is September 21, 2021.

Official Notification PDF

Official Website