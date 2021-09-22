NRRI recruitment 2021: Agricultural Field Operator job vacancy in Cuttack; Apply now

National Rice Research Institute (NRRI) has published a job notification for the post of Agricultural Field Operator. Eligible and interested applicants can apply for the posts on the official website icar-nrri.in. The application process ends on 25th September 2021.

Job seekers who have passed 12th class are eligible to apply for this job vacancies. The job position is purely temporary and is co-terminus with the scheme/project.

Important Dates

Last date to apply: September 25, 2021.

(i) Dates of Interview for Senior Research Fellow: October 04, 2021 at 10.30 a.m.

(ii) Dates of Interview for Agricultural Field Operator: October 05, 2021 at 10.30 a.m.

Job and vacancy details for NRRI recruitment 2021

Job vacancy for Agricultural Field Operator post Number of Position: One for NRRI, Cuttack & One for CRURRS, Hazaribagh Name of the Project: Exploring aus rice for drought, submergence and phosphorus starvation tolerance: Mining superior alleles and deciphering mechanism of tolerance (EAP-335) funded by National Agricultural Science Fund (NASF), ICAR Duration of the project: Up to 30.06.2024 or till completion of the project, whichever is earlier.

The service of appointed candidate will stand terminated automatically after expiry of the scheme/project or completion of period indicated in the selection offer, whichever is earlier and the candidate will not have any right for absorption in NRRI/ICAR.

Salary Details

Rate of remuneration: Rs 15,000 per month.

Eligibility Criteria for Agricultural Field Operator Jobs

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have passed Matric and +2 Vocational in Agriculture related subject with two years of experience in agricultural field work.

Age Limit

Minimum age limit: 18 years

Maximum age limit: 50 years

The above age limits are relaxable for SC, ST and OBC candidates as per Govt. of India norms.

Selection Procedure

The candidates will go through a screening and will be shortlisted then the shortlisted candidates will be called for the walk-in-interview. The candidates will be informed for further details regarding interview by mail or over phone for attending online interview.

How to Apply for NRRI recruitment 2021

Eligible & interested applicants can send their biodata through email to [email protected] latest by 25th September, 2021 strictly in prescribed pdf format which is available in our website.

Important Links

Official Notification PDF

Official Website

