Now you can update your name, date of birth in Aadhaar card by yourself

Aadhaar card has become one of the most important documents in the life of every Indian. Aadhaar card is needed all most all official works be it governmental or private. However, most of the people are at a time facing problems as there are errors in their names or date of birth.

People having such mistakes in their names or date of birth are no need to worry as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has permitted for correction and that too the Aadhaar cardholder can do the correction by themselves.

“Now you can update your name in your Aadhaar yourself online through Aadhaar Self-service Update Portal,” said the UIDAI on Twitter.

Click here to update your name in your Aadhaar.

#AadhaarOnlineServices

Now you can update your name in your Aadhaar yourself online through Aadhaar Self-service Update Portal. Follow the link – https://t.co/II1O6Pnk60

Make sure you upload a scanned copy of your original proof of identity.#UpdateNameOnline pic.twitter.com/LTvzwdtcP1 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) June 15, 2021

The UIDAI also shared a link for the same. However, the cardholders have to make sure to upload a scanned copy of their original proof of identity.

Aadhaar cardholders also can update their date of birth.

Click here to update your date of birth.

Click here to see the list of supportive documents.