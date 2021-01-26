Now Indian Voters Can Download Their Voter-ID Card In A PDF Version, Know How To Get One

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has formally launched the e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card) programme on the occasion of National Voter’s Day on Monday.

The e-EPIC is a non-editable secure portable document format (PDF) version of the Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card which can be downloaded on a mobile phone or a computer.

Now voters don’t have to wait for the delivery of the voter id card as they can directly download it upon its approval.

After downloading, you can simply print it out and laminate it or stored it digitally however you want. This is in addition to plastic voter EPIC card being issued currently.

The e-EPIC programme has been launched in two phases. The first phase is from January 25 to 31 and the second phase will start from February 1.

All the fresh voters who have applied for the Voter-ID card and registered with their authenticate mobile numbers in Form-6 can download their e-EPIC card. Voters should note that the mobile numbers given should be unique and not previously registered in the electoral rolls.

“The second phase will start on February 1. It will be open for the general voters. All those who have given their mobile numbers (linked one) they can also download their e-EPIC”, said ECI official.

With this e-EPIC card, Voters don’t have to get a new voter-ID card for changing the address to a new one as they can change the address in the QR code available in the e-EPIC card.

In addition to this voters don’t have to suffer from the worry of delays, losing cards or damaged voter-ID cards as they can simply download a duplicate card from the site, and the users can download the duplicate for free when voters needed to pay Rs 25 for a duplicate card previously.

The e-EPIC can be downloaded through the following online links, https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ or https://nvsp.in/ however, if the voters wanted the voter-ID card would also be sent to them.