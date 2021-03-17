North Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Golden Opportunities For 10th Pass Students

New Delhi: North Central Railway Board has released the notification for the recruitment of apprentice for 480 different posts under Act Apprentice Act, 1961 by North Central Railway, DRM Office, Jhansi.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply and register their application for the posts by visiting the official website from 17.03.2021 on wards.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application- 17/03/2021

Last date of online submission- 16/04/2021

Vacancy Details:

Total vacancies- 480 posts

Fitter- 286 posts

Welder (Gas & Electric) – 11

Mechanic (DSL) – 84

Carpenter-11

Electrician-88

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational qualification:

Candidates should be a pass out in 10th or equivalent examination from any recognized Board/Institute and percentage of marks obtained for this selection.

Candidate should also possess ITI certificate degree for applying for the post

Age Limit:

At the same time, the age of the candidate should be between 15 and 24. Along with this, the reserved category candidates will be given relaxation as per rules.

Application Fee:

Application fee is Rs 100.

Selection Process:

The selection process will be on the basis of merit list of the candidates.

Merit list will be prepared on the basis of average of percentage of marks obtained in 10th or equivalent examination from any recognized Board/Institute and percentage of marks obtained in ITI.

There will be no written or oral examination for this selection.

The merit list will of the selected candidates will be uploaded on http://www.ncr.indianrailway.gov.in

Important Links:

Click here to apply

Click here to check official notification

Click here to check official website