Noida student cracks Google Internship, shares her success story on X

Working for Google has been a dream job for many people across the Globe. Recently, an engineering student from Noida has cracked an Internship with the premier tech company. She has shared her experience on platform X and netizens have come forward to congratulate her effort.

Expressing her journey of cracking the Google Internship, Ms Isha Singh described the steps through her official X account.

Ms Singh is a third-year undergraduate student (Computer Science) at Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida and had received an email from her college Training and Placement cell regarding summer internship hiring. She was asked to fill a form for summer internship hiring for Google.

She among all the interested students who had filled the form received a link to attend virtual career talk. Isha passed the online assessment on July 13 and then had a session with recruiter on July 22.

The interview was scheduled on the next day and that included two rounds of interviews. Each of the interviews was eliminatory in nature and focused on Data Structures and Algorithms.

On July 23 she had first interview at 9:30 AM and second interview at 10:45 AM. While the first interview lasted for 50 minutes, the second interview lasted for 45 minutes.

On the next day (i.e. July 24), the results were announced and Isha passed with flying colours. A confirmation from the TnP cell confirmed the selection.