8th Pay Commission: Central Govt clarifies on salary revision, allowances and pension

The Union Government has responded to a query addressing that “No” 8th Central Pay Commission is under consideration. Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary has denied the claim that there will be no proposal to revise salaries, allowances, and pensions of Central Government Employees and pensioners.

While responding to the question on whether the Government is considering not constituting the 8th CPC, Pankaj denied the fact to be true.

Meanwhile, as per the recommendation for the 7th Pay commission, the 8th Pay Commission to review the salaries, allowances, and pensions given to Central Government Employees and pensioners may not be necessary.

While addressing the house, Pankaj said that the Chairman of the 7th Pay Commission had “recommended that the matrix may be reviewed periodically without waiting for the long period of ten years.”

He further said, “It (pay matrix) can be reviewed and revised on the basis of the Aykroyd formula which takes into consideration the changes in prices of the commodities that constitute a common man’s basket, which the Labour Bureau at Shimla reviews periodically. It is suggested that this should be made the basis for revision of that matrix periodically without waiting for another Pay Commission.”

Another query was whether the Government will increase the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief rates in view of the high WPI inflation. Pankaj responded to this and said that it was not necessary as DA/DR is based on AICPI-IW data provided by the Labour Bureau at Shimla.

While Central Government employees and pensioners are waiting for another hike in DA/DR rates, the Government may soon take a decision to ease their worries.