Sleeping late at night might lead to early death, study reveals

A recent study published in Chronobiology International in May 2023 reveals that night owls, those who stay up late and wake up later, might face a greater chance of passing away prematurely. The research, conducted by experts from the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health, suggests that the main reason for this higher risk among night owls is their tendency to adopt unhealthy habits compared to those who consider themselves morning people.

The study tracked about 24,000 sets of twins from 1981 to 2018 to understand what might trigger health-related behaviors. Among these participants, around 10% of twins described themselves as definite evening people, while 33% mentioned having a partial preference for staying up late.

To make accurate comparisons, the researchers took into account various factors like education level, how much alcohol they consumed, if they used tobacco, their body mass index (BMI), and how long they slept. The findings revealed that night owls are 9% more likely to experience early mortality compared to those who naturally lean towards mornings.

Dr. Bhanu Prakash Kolla, a specialist in sleep medicine, explained, “For a long time, we’ve known that people who prefer evenings are more likely to drink heavily, struggle with alcohol use, and are also more prone to using other substances like tobacco.” Although the study pinpointed alcohol and smoking as contributors to this increased risk, it also acknowledged that these aren’t the only factors at play.

Dr. Kolla also mentioned, “Other possible reasons include the fact that evening types often need to wake up early for work or school, which means they get less sleep. This lack of sleep can raise the risk.”

This study highlights the potential health impacts of being a night owl and underscores the importance of adopting healthier habits, regardless of whether one naturally leans towards staying up late.