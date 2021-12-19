NHM UP Recruitment 2021-22: Apply online for 2980 Lab Technician, STS and other posts

National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh, is hiring eligible candidates for the post of Lab Technician, Senior Lab Technician, Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS) and Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor (STLS). A detailed notification has been released on upnrhm.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the various posts online from 18th December, 2021 to 7th January, 2022 on NHM website.

Candidates are advised to know all the details regarding eligibility criteria, vacancy and other details before applying.

NHM UP Recruitment 2021 Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application – December 18, 2021

Last Date of Online Application – January 07, 2022

NHM UP Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 2980

Lab Technician (Blood Bank)- 64

Lab Technician (BCTV) – 15

Lab Technician (BSU) – 91

Lab Technician (COMMUNITY PROCESS)- 1665

Lab Technician (NPPCF) – 4

Lab Technician (NPCDCS)- 224

Lab Tec Hnician – Medical College – 17

LT IRL/C&DST – 5

LT+ CBNAAT LT – 171

SENIOR LT EQA – 4

SENIOR LT IRL – 21

SENIOR LT C&DST – 23

LAB TECHNICIAN (UCHC) – 175

LAB TECHNICIAN (UPHC) – 6

SENIOR TREATMENT SUPERVISOR (STS) – 293

STLS – 202

Eligibility Criteria for NHM UP Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

Lab Technician – The candidate should have a degree In Medical Laboratory Technology and at least six months Laboratory work experience in the testing of Blood And /Or its Component or Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology and at least one year Laboratory work experience in the testing of Blood and /Or its Component.

Lab Technician CP – The applicant should have passed 12th and diploma or certificate in MLT.

Lab Technician NCD – The candidate should have passed 12th passed and Degree in MLT.

Lab Technician – Medical College , LT+ CBNAAT LT, LT IRL/C&DST – The candidate should have passed 10+2 and Diploma or certificate in MLT. One year experience in Ntep Or Sputum Smear Microscopy.

Senior Lt EQA/IRL/C&DST -The applicant should have passed M.Sc. Medical Microbiology/ Applied Microbiology/General Microbiology/Biotechnology/ Biochemistry/Biochemistry With Or Without Dmlt (Or) B.Sc. Microbiology/ Biotechnology /Biochemistry/ Chemistry /Life Sciences With Or Without Dmlt. Registration From Up State Medical Faculty. 3 Years Of Work Expeirence In Tb Bacteriology (Or) Five Years Of Work Experience In Tb Bacteriology.

Lab Technician UCHC/UPHC – The candidate should have a Certified Diploma In Laboratory Services by any recognized institute approved by the State / Goi. The candidate should have registration from Up State Medical Faculty.

STS – The applicant should have a Bachelor’s Degree Or Recognized Sanitary Inspector’s Course. Two month certificate course in computer. 3. Permanent two wheeler driving license & should be able to drive two wheeler.

STLS – The candidate should be a Graduate Or Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology Or equivalent from Govt. recognized institution. Permanent two wheeler driving license & should be able to drive two wheeler. Two months certificate course in computer. 2. The candidate should have registration from Up State Medical Faculty and one year experience.

Age Limit

The candidates age should not exceed 40 years.

Selection Process for NHM UP Lab Technician Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of the Computer based Test of 2 hours (in one sitting) consisting of two sections of total 100 marks.

How to Apply for NHM UP Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the various posts online from 18th December, 2021 to 7th January, 2022 on official NHM website- on upnrhm.gov.in.

Application Fee: The candidates does need to pay any application fee.

Click here for NHM UP Recruitment Notification

Application Link

