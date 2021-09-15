NHM Recruitment 2021: 5000 vacancies available for ANM posts, Apply online from today

The National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM). The mega recruitment drive is conducted to fill up over 5,000 posts of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM).

The vacancies will be filled up on contractual basis at various health centres across Uttar Pradesh.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website that is nhmwalkin.tsuprogram.com from today that is September 15, 2021. The last date for submission of online application is September 30, 2021.

Important Dates

Starting dates of Applications: September 15, 2021

Last to submit application: September 30, 2021 till 11.59 pm

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies- 5000 posts

Eligibility Criteria for NHM ANM Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should have a Two years certified diploma in Auxiliary Nursing and Midwife by any recognized institute approved by Nursing Council of the State/Government of India.

The candidates should also be registered on the UP State Nursing Council and have valid registration certificate at the time of online submission of application.

Age Limit

The candidates ‘s age should be between 18 to 40 years as on September 12, 2021. Age relaxation available for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) and SC/ST candidates.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted as per the scoring matrix as decided by UP, NHM based on education qualifications and experience.

Pay Details

The appointed candidates will be paid a honorarium of Rs 12,128 per month for the posts of ANM through short notice.

How to apply for NHM ANM Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode only via the NHM website in English only. No other means/mode of submission of applications will be accepted under any circumstances.

Application Fee

Candidates do not need to pay any application fee to apply for the posts.

Important Links

Official Notification

Official Website