New study finds MIND diet could reduce the risk of Alzheimer and dementia

A study says the MIND diet could reduce the risk of cognitive problems during aging. Also can lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. But what is a MIND diet ?

The MIND (Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay) diet is a research-based eating plan that promotes brain health, reduces cognitive decline, lowers the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. It also improves the cardiovascular health, helps in weight management and enhance overall well-being.

As per a new study published in neurology the MIND diet could reduce people’s risk of cognitive impairment as they grow older.

According to the study, diet is one factor that could influence the likelihood of cognitive decline.

The study included over 14,000 people who were, on average, 64 years old. Researchers distributed questionnaires to assess participants’ dietary habits over the past year. The questionnaire evaluated adherence to the MIND diet. Participants received points for consuming specific foods in recommended amounts. They received a point for eating three or more servings each day of whole grains. Twelve points was the highest possible score, that means their diet was a perfect match for the MIND diet. Based on the score they were dived into 3 groups . people having an average score of 5 were put into low category. People having a score of 7 were the part of middle category. People having average score of 9 were put into the high category.

participants were tracked for approximately 10 years, with cognitive function assessments conducted at the start and conclusion of the study, evaluating Thinking abilities and Memory capabilities. study finds 2% lower cognitive impairment risk for every increase in MIND diet adherence level. High MIND diet adherence linked to 4% lower cognitive impairment risk. Women with high MIND diet adherence showed 6% decreased cognitive impairment risk, whereas men saw no significant benefit.

Finally the conclusion was, following the MIND diet closely helps preserve cognitive function over time.

How to practice mind diet ?

Core principles of the MIND diet are,

Focus on whole, unprocessed food

Emphasize brain-healthy nutrients

Cut down unhealthy foods

Consuming leafy greens like spinach, kale and vegetables like broccoli, carrots, fish, olive oil, red meat can be very beneficial for MIND diet.

Tips for implementation:

Start with small changes, introduce 1-2 new foods in a week.

Plan meals around brain-healthy foods.

Stay hydrated with plenty of water.

By following these principles and food habits, you will perfectly be able to follow MIND diet and support your brain health.

As per studies, The MIND diet, supports heart health, diabetes management, and healthy aging. It’s impact on cognitive aging requires further study.