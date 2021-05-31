New Rules Of PF Account Will Be Applicable From June 1, Check The Details Here

The Employee Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), the government body of the pension fund, has changed its rules. This rule is related to Aadhaar card. This new PF rule will come into effect from June 1. Under this, it will be mandatory to link the PF account with Aadhaar, otherwise, the amount deposited in the PF may be affected.

Under the new rule, it will be necessary to verify the Aadhaar. It will be the responsibility of the company in which you work, to link the Aadhaar number or get it verified. If this is not done, then the amount received from the company can be stopped. The only way to avoid this problem is that if the employer and the employees do this work with mutual cooperation, otherwise the deposit capital of PF can be affected after June 1. In the new rule, it is necessary to verify the UN account i.e. Universal Account Number from Aadhaar.

What is new rule: The EPFO ​​has taken a new decision under Section 142 of the Social Security Code 2020. The EPFO ​​has instructed all employers to link their employees to the Aadhaar and verify them by June 1. It has been said in the instruction that till June 1, if the Aadhaar link or UAN is not verified by the employee’s base, then the electronic challan or return will not be filled. In such a situation, the contribution of the employer in the PF will be stopped. Employer’s money will not be deposited in the employees’ account. This new rule is going to come into effect from June 1.

What did EPFO ​​say: EPFO has issued a new notification in this regard. This notification is for all employers in the country, in which the new rule has been introduced from June 1. The notification states that if the employer does not verify Aadhaar, ECR will not be filled from June 1. You can directly say that due to lack of Aadhaar link or lack of verification, employers will not be able to take service of EPFO.

How to connect to PF base:

Visit the official website of EPFO ​​www.epfindia.gov.in and login

Click on Online Services here. Then go to e-KYC portal, click on link UAN Aadhaar here

Upload your UAN number and mobile number which is registered with UAN account

An OTP will be found on your registered mobile number. Now enter it in the OTP box. Submit the form by entering the Aadhaar number of 12 numbers. Now click on OTP Verification option

An OTP will come on your registered mobile number or email ID from which the Aadhaar number will have to be verified. After this verification, your Aadhaar will be linked to the PF account.

(Source: tv9hindi.com)