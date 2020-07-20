If you are going to buy new vehicle or you have already bought one then you must pay attention to this information. The Union government has changed the rules with regard to the number plates on vehicles. If you are unaware about the new rules, you may violate the rules and challan may be issued against and subsequently you will be forced to pay the fine.

The road transport Department of the Union government has released new guidelines for displaying the registration number on vehicles. Following are the set of rules, which you must know:

The temporary number plates of the newly registered vehicles will have yellow colour number plate.

The numbers and letters will be written in red letter.

The vehicles which are with the dealers will have red-coloured number plate.

The letter and number of the vehicle which are with the dealers will be written in white colour.

Vehicles which have number written on a piece of paper and pasted on the vehicle will be issued challan.

Use of number plate with any regional language will not be permitted.

If you are using vehicles that have numbers written on a piece of paper then pasted on the vehicle, the traffic police will catch you and issue challan against you. The main objective of such decision is it to check the vehicle theft. You may be aware that most of the time the miscreants loot vehicles having temporary number or use such vehicles for carrying out crimes. This apart, numbers written on paper are difficult to be read and it can easily be changed.

Special rules will also be formulated for the BS6 vehicles:

Do you have BS6 Four-wheeler vehicles? Then you must know these rules which will come into force from October 1, 2020. A green coloured layer of 1cm will be drawn on the number plates. This rule will be applicable for the four wheelers which are running in either in patrol, diesel and CNG vehicles. A sticker will also be applied on the green layer. But the vehicles running in petrol and CNG will have blue sticker while the vehicles using diesel will have orange colour sticker. This would help the traffic cops to identify the traffic rule violators.

According to the guidelines of Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), all motor vehicles except two and three-wheelers, the height, thickness and space of the writings should be 65 mm, 10 mm and 10 mm respectively.