New family pension rules! Names of daughters to be retained in family records after retirement, check details

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has issued an important directive to the concerned officials to recognise importance of daughters in government pension schemes.

In its latest official memorandum issued on October 30 the DoPPW state that the names of daughters must be retained in family records after the retirement of government servants, regardless of their eligibility for family pensions.

“The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has notified the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021 in supersession of the Central Civil Service (Pension) Rules, 1972,” the memorandum said adding that the Rule 50 (15) of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021 provides that as soon as a Government servant enters Government service, he shall give details of his family in Form 4 to the Head of Office, which shall include all relevant details relating to spouse, all children, parents and disabled siblings (whether or not eligible for family pension). This Rule further provides that the Government servant shall submit the up to date details of the family in Form 4 again along with the pension papers, before retirement from Government service.

It said that references were received seeking clarification in respect of deletion of name of the daughter from the details of family members after retirement of the Government servant.

“It has been clarified by this Department vide OM No. 3(2)/2022 P&MW(I-1)-7942 dated 07-10-2022 that the Government servant/pensioner shall submit details of all member of family whether or not eligible for family pension. The daughter is deemed to be a member of the family of Government servant as and when intimated by the Government servant in the prescribed proforma. Hence, the name of the daughter shall remain included in the details of family members. The eligibility for family pension would be decided after demise of pensioner/family pensioners in accordance with the existing rules,” the memorandum said.

The DoPPW also requested all Ministries/Departments to bring the above provisions to the notice of the personnel dealing with the pensionary benefits in the Ministry/Department and attached/subordinate offices thereunder for compliance.

