New eyedrop PresVu that eliminates glasses approved in India, see details here

New Delhi: In a major revolution a new eyedrop PresVu that eliminates glasses has been approved in India, said reliable reports. After a long deliberation of more than two years, India has allowed use of this drop.

Entod Pharmaceuticals a Mumbai-based company has introduced PresVu in the Indian markets. The drop contains Pilocarpine a drug that treats presbyopia. This medicine treats presbyopia by reducing the size of the pupils that helps in correcting near vision.

The CEO of Entod Pharmaceuticals has claimed in a recent interview that, a single drop of PresVu starts working within 15 minutes and works for six hours. However if a second drop is administered within three to six hours, the effect can be extended.

It is worth mentioning that the eyedrop that eliminates glasses that is PresVu shall be available from October in pharmacies at a nominal cost of Rs. 350 with prescription. The drug had been tried in India and had 87 percent positive results, said reports.