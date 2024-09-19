New AI fund scheme for students and educators, Google invests $25 million in AI education

To Empower global access to AI knowledge, google organization announces to invest over $25 million in AI education, to support AI educators and student in developing AI skill. which is aimed to use Generative AI smartly in educational purposes, to make it more faster than traditional machine learning methods.

Artificial intelligence(AI) is is intelligence exhibited by machines, particularly computer systems. Machines that can think, act, work like humans. Ai is widely used for Virtual Assistants, Image Recognition, Predictive Analytics, Healthcare, Chatbots and Customer Service, Cybersecurity and Education. The super advanced tool can be used in almost every field . AI shall be one of the biggest inventions humanity will ever make.

Matthew Jones, a special educator has been participating in AI training with the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE). “AI has transformed my experience” he said. “AI is helping me to complete that task in a fraction of the time and now I am more prepared for my students more than ever.”

As per reports More than 30% of educators are using AI tools in their work, and almost 72% of students seeking guidance on how to use generative AI. Many educators have welcomed Matthew’s idea of using AI in the classroom.

To promote AI education in class rooms, Google.org has announced $25M to fund five education organizations to train and support over 500,000 educators and students across the U.S. It will be be beneficial in providing foundational AI skills, development of AI curriculums, teacher trainings and inclusive AI learning experiences.

By collaborating with the National Education Association (NEA), Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA), Center for Black Educator Development (CBED), Latinos for Education (L4E), Indigitize and Playlab, International Society For Technology in Education (ISTE) is all set to lunch GenerationAI an initiative programme to provide the educators the knowledge of how to us AI safely and responsibly in the classrooms. This programme will be provided educators across the world.

4-H will brings AI education to rural areas in 9 states including Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah and Pennsylvania. aiEDU will bring AI education to rural communities, to empower underserved students. CodePath will help bringing AI education to underserved college computing students.

ISTE & 4-H integrate Google will offer Generative AI course for educators of duration two hour and self-paced course which will help educators in saving time and enhance educational skills. This course will be available in Google to help people learn AI skills across all world including the Google AI Essentials course within the Google Career Certificates program.

The motive behind the initiative is to empower the next-generation educators and professionals with essential AI skills. Which will be beneficial in enhancing global convenience.