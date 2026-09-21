Neck pain at a young age: Know the 5 reasons why

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It is not just older people who suffer from neck pain. Spending hours on phones and computers in a poor seated position can cause young people to have persistent neck pain and stiffness.

Here are some of the reasons:

Extended use of phones and computers – looking down at your phone can cause strain to the neck muscles.

Poor posture – hunching while you work and study can cause the shoulders and neck to become tense.

Incorrect sleeping position – an unsuitable pillow and sleeping position can cause neck pain and stiffness when you wake up.

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Prolonged immobility – remaining in the same position for long periods can result in neck and shoulder muscles feeling tense.

Stress – mental stress can also play a role in causing muscles around the shoulders and neck to tense up.

Sometimes pain can come and go or improve with rest and gentle movement, but don’t just write it off as ‘being tired’.

Pain following an injury, which gets worse or is severe or is associated with weakness, numbness, headache or other symptoms is a reason to see doctor.

Simple measures like a good sitting position, regular breaks from screen time and maintaining an active lifestyle, will help prevent neck problems.