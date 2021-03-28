NBCC Site Inspector Recruitment 2021: Check Vacancy, Qualification And Other Details

By WCE 4
nbcc recruitment 2021
Image Credit: IANS

The National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) India Limited has published a notification for the recruitment of 120 vacancies for the post of Site Inspector (Civil & Electrical). The candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts can apply online at the official website of NBCC.

The posts of Site Inspector (Civil) and Site inspector (Electrical) are on a contractual basis for a period of two years.

Check some important details about the Post:

Total number of posts

Engineer (Civil): 80 Posts

Engineer (Electrical): 40 posts

Selection Procedure

Selection of candidates for these posts will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT).

Important dates

Starting date for application: March 25, 2021

Last date for application: April 14, 2021

Age limit
The maximum age limit for applying for these posts has been set at 35 years.

Educational Qualification

To apply, a candidate must have an engineering (civil or electrical) degree. See the notification for more information.

Application fee:

For General and OBC candidates: Rs 500

For SC, ST, PWD and Departmental Candidates: Nil

Check official website

Check official notification

Check the application link

You might also like
State

Seizure Of Snake Venom In Bhubaneswar: All Six Accused Persons Sent To Jharpada Jail

State

Sportstar Aces Awards 2021: Odisha Wins Best Sports State Of The Decade Award For…

Nation

Containment Zones Cross 1500 Mark In Delhi As 200 More Gets Added In Last Two Days

State

75th Episode Of Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Hails These Odias For Their Inspirational Works

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.