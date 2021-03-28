The National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) India Limited has published a notification for the recruitment of 120 vacancies for the post of Site Inspector (Civil & Electrical). The candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts can apply online at the official website of NBCC.

The posts of Site Inspector (Civil) and Site inspector (Electrical) are on a contractual basis for a period of two years.

Check some important details about the Post:

Total number of posts

Engineer (Civil): 80 Posts

Engineer (Electrical): 40 posts

Selection Procedure

Selection of candidates for these posts will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT).

Important dates

Starting date for application: March 25, 2021

Last date for application: April 14, 2021

Age limit

The maximum age limit for applying for these posts has been set at 35 years.

Educational Qualification

To apply, a candidate must have an engineering (civil or electrical) degree. See the notification for more information.

Application fee:

For General and OBC candidates: Rs 500

For SC, ST, PWD and Departmental Candidates: Nil

Check official website

Check official notification

Check the application link