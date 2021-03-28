NBCC Site Inspector Recruitment 2021: Check Vacancy, Qualification And Other Details
The National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) India Limited has published a notification for the recruitment of 120 vacancies for the post of Site Inspector (Civil & Electrical). The candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts can apply online at the official website of NBCC.
The posts of Site Inspector (Civil) and Site inspector (Electrical) are on a contractual basis for a period of two years.
Check some important details about the Post:
Total number of posts
Engineer (Civil): 80 Posts
Engineer (Electrical): 40 posts
Selection Procedure
Selection of candidates for these posts will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT).
Important dates
Starting date for application: March 25, 2021
Last date for application: April 14, 2021
Age limit
The maximum age limit for applying for these posts has been set at 35 years.
Educational Qualification
To apply, a candidate must have an engineering (civil or electrical) degree. See the notification for more information.
Application fee:
For General and OBC candidates: Rs 500
For SC, ST, PWD and Departmental Candidates: Nil