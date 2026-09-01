National Skills Test: One Test, A Lifetime of Opportunity; Check details

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For some job seekers, the National Skills Test (NST) is a gateway into Tata IIS (Indian Institute of Skills). Bridge the gap between education and employment with industry-aligned programs by Tata IIS, in partnership with MSDE, Government of India.

With one test, you can get a real job in manufacturing or EV. Anyone from 10th pass to B.Tech can appear the National Skills Test. No college rank needed, no board percentage cutoff.

Clear NST → get shortlisted → join a Tata IIS program matched to your education. Simple. Merit-based. Transparent.

NST doesn’t care which school you went to or what marks you scored. It tests how you think and solve problems — everyone starts equal.

Courses Offered Across These Domains:

Automation🤖 Robotics

CAD / CAM🔧 CNC Machining

Welding

Electric Vehicles

Mechatronics

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER YOU CLEAR NST

A Skill. A Job. A Real Career:

Clear NST and join a program where 70% of learning is hands-on — real machines, real tools, real industry. Graduate into a job at companies like Tata Motors, TVS Motors, Ather and more.

70% Hands-On Training:

You learn by doing — FANUC & ABB robots, Siemens PLCs, CNC machines, EV systems and more. Not classroom slides.

Direct Placement Support:

Tata IIS connects you to hiring companies. Graduates placed at Tata Motors, TVS Motors, Ather, Ford, and more.

Residential Program:

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Train on campus in Mumbai or Ahmedabad. Stay is arranged off-campus. Food, accommodation & transport included in your fee.

How Much Does It Cost to Register?

The NST registration fee is a one-time payment to appear for the test. It is kept deliberately low so every student can take the first step.

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Female Candidates

All qualification levels

₹99

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SC / ST / OBC

All qualification levels

₹99

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Male — General

10th / 12th / ITI

₹249

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Male — General

Degree / Diploma

₹499

Next National Skills Test will be held on September 27. You can take part the 1.5–2 hour test at an authorised centre near you.

The National Skills Test is held twice a year. So in case you miss the test in September, you can take part in the next exam in March 2027.

Also Read: EPFO Urges Employers To Enrol Uncovered Workers Under Special Social Security Drive