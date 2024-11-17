National Epilepsy Day 2024: understanding seizure types, symptoms and prevention

Today happens to be National Epilepsy Day, an important day to educate, rectify misconceptions, and ask for support about this neurological disorder striking more than 65 million people around the world. Epilepsy is defined as recurrent seizures that may vary in severity and interfere with daily activities. Today will create awareness of epilepsy causes, symptoms, and its treatments, thus putting out the stigma in society while promoting empathy and inclusion.

What is epilepsy and its types:

Epilepsy can be described as a chronic neurological disorder in which an individual has recurrent seizures. These seizures are sudden, temporary disturbances of brain function, which range from mild to severe and lasting from a few seconds to hours, without a break or loss of consciousness from the normal state. The causes of epilepsy can be identified, while in others, it remains unknown. Epilepsy can be caused by genetic predisposition, head trauma, brain infections, stroke, or any other cause. Other symptoms may include seizures characterized by convulsions, muscle spasms, unconsciousness, confusion, or altered sensations. Although epilepsy is not curable, most patients can find alleviation from the severity of seizures, and highly improve the quality of their lives through many treatments, such as medicines, surgery, or by lifestyle adjustments.

What is epilepsy? Types, causes:

Focal Epilepsy: 60% – Seizures occur in one part of the brain – Due to local pathology or anatomical anomaly.

Generalized Epilepsy: 40% – Seizures involve both halves of the brain – No cause identified

Temporal Lobe Epilepsy (20% of cases) – Involves epilepsy with onset of seizures in the temporal lobe

Idiopathic Epilepsy (15-20% of cases) – Cause unknown and no known brain damage identified

Symptomatic Epilepsy (10-15% of cases) – Causes recognized brain damage or disorders such as stroke, trauma, etc.

Symptoms of Epilepsy:

Loss of consciousness

Convulsions (muscle contractions)

Confusion or disorientation

Muscle weakness or numbness

Unresponsiveness

Twitching or jerking movements

Staring or blank expression

Headache or migraine

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Emotional changes (fear, anxiety, etc.)

Prevention:

Use protective gear in sports

Avoid head injuries

Manage stress

Get enough sleep

Avert excessive alcohol consumption

Avoid things that cause Seizure Activity to be triggered such as:

Bright lights or flashing color

Loud noises

Some medicines

Inadequate sleep

Stress

Management:

Medication as instructed by the doctor

Monitoring of Seizure activity

Recorded in the seizure diary

Healthy lifestyle

Support groups

Empowered by knowledge and support, those affected by epilepsy can overcome challenges and seize control of their future.