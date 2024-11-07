National Cancer Awareness Day 2024: symptoms, causes and prevention, read details

November 7 is celebrated as National Cancer Awareness Day in India every year since 2014. Therefore, every year on this day, this day highlights public awareness of cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. Similarly, National Cancer Awareness Day also aims to encourage awareness of cancer prevention, early detection, and accessible treatment options.

Born on this day also was the famous Polish-French physicist and chemist, Marie Curie, who was born in 1867 and actually won a Nobel Prize for her scientific accomplishments.

In an effort to raise the cancer treatment facilities across the country, the National Cancer Control Program was launched way back in 1975. Their role shifted towards cancer prevention and early detection by 1984–85, as more and more importance became attached to their role in the battle against this disease.

The reports state that 14.1 lakh new cases along with 9.1 lakh cancer deaths were reported in 2022 by the World Health Organization’s projection in India. There is a more significant incidence of lung, lip, and oral cavity cancers among males and breast (27% of new cases) and cervical (18% of new cases) cancers in females. Globally, it is estimated that 2 crore new cancer cases and 97 lakh cancer-related deaths will occur. About 5.3 crore persons are alive five years after their initial cancer diagnosis.

Let’s start with the fundamentals: what is cancer, its types, and why it occurs.

What is cancer and it’s types :

Cancer is an umbrella term for many diseases resulting from the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells. It is a disease where mutation or extrinsic factors interfere with the normal process of cell division that eventually leads to tumor formation.

Types of cancer:

Breast cancer

Lung cancer

Colorectal cancer

Prostate cancer

Skin cancer (melanoma)

Liver cancer

Stomach cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Ovarian cancer

Brain cancer

Why cancer occurs:

Cancer is caused by mutations in genes or environmental factors that cause uncontrolled multiplication and tumors to form. It can be attributed to a combination of genetic predisposition, lifestyle factors including smoking and obesity, lack of exercise, exposure to carcinogens, and failure in DNA replication. Some causes are specific and include: genetic mutation either through inheritance or acquisition, viral infections like HPV and HIV, HBV, radiation, hormone disturbance, inflammation that will become chronic, and environmental toxins such as asbestos and benzene. As an added risk factor, aging, family history, and a few medical conditions like ulcerative colitis accelerate cancer. These factors affect important genes that control the cell cycle, thereby permitting the cancer cell to proliferate, invade tissues in the immediate vicinity, and eventually metastasize.

Preventive measures:

Cancer prevention starts with simple lifestyle changes. Here are 10 essential steps to reduce your risk.

Do not smoke or use tobacco products.

Maintain ideal weight through dieting and exercise.

Consume fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Limit alcohol consumption (women less than one drink/day, men less than two drinks/day).

Avoid UV radiation by wearing clothes, staying in the shade, or using sunscreen.

Engage in regular physical activities for at least 30 minutes/day with a frequency of 5 days/week.

Undergo regular cancer screenings such as mammograms, colonoscopies, and Pap tests.

Be vaccinated (HPV, HBV, flu) to prevent infections

Avoid exposure to carcinogens (asbestos, benzene, radon).

Use techniques in the management of stress (meditation or yoga, deep-breathing exercises).

Take the first step towards a healthier tomorrow.

