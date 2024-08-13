Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan Stories of Change: Your single thought can save someone’s life, take part in the contest

Substance use leads to severe social, psychological, and physical issues. To combat this, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment launched the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) on 15th August 2020.

The NMBA coordinates prevention, assessment, treatment, rehabilitation, aftercare, public information dissemination, and community awareness initiatives. Initially targeting 272 vulnerable districts, NMBA has expanded nationwide, reaching over 11.20 crore individuals.

Through partnerships, NMBA fosters responsibility, reduces stigma, and promotes acceptance and accountability in substance use prevention.

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in collaboration with MyGov is hosting NASHA MUKT BHARAT ABHIYAAN STORIES OF CHANGE CONTEST, invites participants to submit recovery stories. Participants share their personal journeys of overcoming substance use, the support received, and the positive changes in their lives post-recovery.

The contest aims to raise awareness about drug addiction and recovery by sharing powerful testimonials. It seeks to inspire hope, reduce stigma, promote understanding, and provide information about resources, support groups, and treatment options. The activity celebrates individuals who have successfully recovered and emphasizes the importance of ongoing support and aftercare.

Important dates:

Start date: July 31, 2024

Last date: August 31, 2024

Terms and Conditions: