Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan Stories of Change: Your single thought can save someone’s life, take part in the contest
Substance use leads to severe social, psychological, and physical issues. To combat this, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment launched the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) on 15th August 2020.
The NMBA coordinates prevention, assessment, treatment, rehabilitation, aftercare, public information dissemination, and community awareness initiatives. Initially targeting 272 vulnerable districts, NMBA has expanded nationwide, reaching over 11.20 crore individuals.
Through partnerships, NMBA fosters responsibility, reduces stigma, and promotes acceptance and accountability in substance use prevention.
Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in collaboration with MyGov is hosting NASHA MUKT BHARAT ABHIYAAN STORIES OF CHANGE CONTEST, invites participants to submit recovery stories. Participants share their personal journeys of overcoming substance use, the support received, and the positive changes in their lives post-recovery.
The contest aims to raise awareness about drug addiction and recovery by sharing powerful testimonials. It seeks to inspire hope, reduce stigma, promote understanding, and provide information about resources, support groups, and treatment options. The activity celebrates individuals who have successfully recovered and emphasizes the importance of ongoing support and aftercare.
For any concern related to the ministry, kindly visit the ministry website directly
Important dates:
- Start date: July 31, 2024
- Last date: August 31, 2024
Terms and Conditions:
- Each participant can submit only one entry.
- The competition is open only to residents of India.
- Each entry should include a title and a corresponding description. The title must serve as a concise introduction to the story, while the description should be the narrative content.
- Entries can be submitted in written (PDF) formats and must be in less than 500 words.
- Entries can be submitted in either English or Hindi. Participants have the flexibility to choose the language that best suits their storytelling.
- All entries must be original and not previously published in any print or digital media platforms.
- The winning entries will become the intellectual property of the NMBA campaign, and the winners shall not exercise any right over them.
- The entries may be used by the NMBA campaign for promotional and display purposes, including Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials, and any other use as deemed appropriate.
- Participants must ensure that their MyGov profile is accurate and updated since this profile will be used for further communication. This includes details such as name, email ID, and mobile number.
- All personal details collected during the competition will be used in conjunction with MyGov’s privacy policy.
- The content must be original and should not violate any provision of the Indian Copyright Act, 1957. Anyone found infringing on others’ copyright would be disqualified from the competition. The Government of India is not responsible for copyright violations or infringements of intellectual property carried out by the participants.
- By participating in the activity, the participant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.
- All disputes/ legal complaints are subject to the jurisdiction of Delhi only. Expenses incurred for this purpose will be borne by the parties themselves.