Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan Painting competition: Winners to get cash prize, here’s how to take part

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of Indian Government has launched the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) for a drug free India.

The NMBA coordinates prevention, assessment, treatment, rehabilitation, aftercare, public information dissemination, and community awareness initiatives. Initially targeting 272 vulnerable districts, NMBA has expanded nationwide, reaching over 12.71 crore individuals.

Through partnerships, NMBA fosters responsibility, reduces stigma, and promotes acceptance and accountability in substance use prevention.

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in collaboration with MyGov is hosting a Painting Challenge and invites budding artists encouraging them to depict the importance of courage, resilience, and peer support in fighting against substance use through the medium of painting.

Theme of the painting competition is “Towards a Drug-Free India”, and participants are requested to represent healthy and drug-free lifestyles, the balance of mind, body, and spirit, community support, and well-being, and holistic health through art.

Evaluation Criteria:

Entry must be relevance to the theme

The entry would be able to stand alone as a clear communication of the prescribed theme.

Overall visual appeal

Quality of the entry

Rewards:

1st winner will be rewarded with Rs 15,000/-

2nd winner will be rewarded with Rs 10,000/-

3rd winner will be rewarded with Rs 5,000/-

Important dates: