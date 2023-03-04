NASA’s Astronaut captures breathtaking views of Aurora from ISS

Earlier, a video of a piece of sun breaking off its surface circulated online. After this, a lot of incidents surrounding the sun have come to light. The continued activities of the star keep resulting in some spectacular aurora activity.

During the last few days of February, bands of green light undulated across the high-latitude skies. However, people on the planet’s surface aren’t the only ones who got to enjoy these stunning light shows. Hundreds of kilometers above our planet, astronauts were also enjoying the rare sight of the auroras from a unique perspective.

Astronauts Josh Cassada of NASA and Koichi Wasada of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency were among the space scientists aboard the International Space Station. They were astonished by the auroral lights gleaming green against the natural golden glow of Earth’s sky at night.

Cassada took to his Twitter page to share breathtaking views of Aurora from ISS. “Absolutely unreal” his caption read.

Take a look:

Interestingly, the Earth’s sky is never completely dark, not even at night. The soft radiance above the planet after dawn is called ‘nightglow,’ and it occurs when molecules are broken apart by solar radiation during the day recombine, releasing their excess energy in the form of photons.

While sharing his view, Wasada wrote, “Spectacular view of aurora, city lights, the Moon, sun rise, and ISS solar panels over Canada in one frame!”