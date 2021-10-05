Must know for SBI customers! NAV-eCash Card services launched, know its features and benefits

Supporting the Government of India’s digital initiative, largest public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) launched SBI’s NAV-eCash Card onboard India’s largest Naval Aircraft Carrier INS Vikramaditya today.

The card, which has the photo of INS Vikramaditya, was launched in presence of C S Setty, Managing Director (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI and Vice Admiral R Harikumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command.

As part of #DigitalIndia initiative @TheOfficialSBI launched a new card NAV-eCash onboard #IndianNavy aircraft carrier #INSVikramaditya on 01 Oct at #Karwar. The card was jointly unveiled by VAdm R Hari Kumar, CinC #WNC & Shri CS Setty, MD (Retail & Digital Banking) #SBI. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/LQoOrYPJg7 — PRO Defence Mumbai (@DefPROMumbai) October 2, 2021

Use of NAV-eCash Card

Dual chip technology has been used in this card issued by the bank. With the help of this card, payment can be made both online and offline. Apart from this, this card can be used as a regular debit card and also as a prepaid card. However, this facility is available in online mode only.

Payment can be done in offline mode through NAV-eCash Card

The NAV-eCash Card has been designed in such a way that payment can be made in offline mode also. This card will help in reducing cash payment. Please note that where real time internet facility is not available, this card can be used. These areas include warships at sea, oil platforms off the coast.

Apart from this, NAV-eCash Card holders will also get benefits on other expenses. This also includes the expenses of grocery, departmental store shopping, dining and movies. Explain that through this card, you will get 5 times reward points for spending Rs 1000 on groceries, departmental stores, movies and dining. At the same time, on taking the card, the customers will also get 2000 activation bonus reward points of Rs 500 on depositing the joining fee.

Rupay Contactless card was launched

Earlier, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) had launched Rupay Contactless Credit Card in association with SBI. In this card, customers get fuel savings as well as many other benefits. Through this card, you will get 13 times reward points for spending Rs 100.

(Sources: zeebiz.com)