Must Know For SBI Customers! Do This By June 30 Or Else Your Banking Activities May Be Impacted

If you are a customer of State Bank of India (SBI), then there is very important news for you. The SBI has alerted its 44 crore customers. The bank alerted through a tweet that customers should link their PAN and Aadhaar before June 30. Otherwise, there may be a problem in the transaction later.

SBI has informed its customers in a tweet that it is mandatory to link Aadhaar and PAN. If PAN and Aadhaar are not linked, PAN will become inactive and customers will face problems in transactions. The last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar is June 30.

Informing its customers by tweeting, SBI has written, ‘We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service.’

We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service. — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 31, 2021

Significantly, the ministry had said, “Keeping in mind the difficulties being faced by the taxpayers, the central government has extended the last date for linking Aadhaar and PAN to 30 June 2021.”

The government had set the deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar for the first time in July 2017. However, since then the government has extended its deadline several times.