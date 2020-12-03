Must-Know For PNB Customers; Here’s The Detail

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has imposed the obligation of OTP on its consumers on withdrawal of more than 10,000 rupees through ATM from December 1. However, the bank has applied this rule to customers between 8:00 am and 8:00 am.

Within the said time, customers withdrawing more than Rs 10,000 from the ATM will have to keep a registered mobile number with the bank. Before withdrawing money from ATM, the bank will send an OTP on the mobile phone of such customers.

Only after inserting the OTP code will the customer earn his hard-earned money. Not only this, the Reserve Bank of India has now made the facility of RTGS for 24 hours and 365 days. Earlier this facility was available to customers from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm on any office day except on the second and fourth Saturdays and bank holidays.

(Source: smart.livehindustan.com)