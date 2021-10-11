Must-know for all Ration Card holders! Your Ration Card will be canceled if you don’t this work immediately

New information has come out about the ration card, under this many ration cards are being canceled. A large number of ration cards have been canceled in only one district of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh.

It is being told that ration has not been taken on these ration cards for six months. Due to which their ration card has been canceled. If you also have to take six months to get the ration, then you should pick up the ration as soon as possible, otherwise, the card may be cancelled. Then you will be entitled to take ration. At the same time, if you have not taken ration for three months in Delhi, then your card can be canceled.

According to the rules of the supply department, it is said that if a person has not taken ration for six months, then it is considered that either he does not need ration or else is ineligible. On the basis of this, the ration cards of those who have not taken ration for six months are canceled. On the other hand, if we talk about Delhi, then the same rule applies here. Similarly, in Bihar, Jharkhand, the same rule applies regarding ration.

How to activate canceled ration card again?