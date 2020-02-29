Photo: IANS

Muslim man prints wedding card with Hindu Gods

By IANS
0 9

Meerut: An invitation card to a Muslim wedding in Meerut has become the talk of the town as it features a photograph of Lord Ganesh and Radha-Krishna and also says Chand Mubarak alongside.

This unique card was printed by Mohd Sarafat in Hastinapur area for his daughter Asma Khatoon’s wedding on March 4.

Related News

Why you should follow these hair care tips for Holi

Eat less to live a longer and healthy life

Coronavirus fear affects Everest Climbing Season

People who eat less fruit, vegetable more prone to anxiety

“I thought it would be a good idea to showcase the Hindu-Muslim amity, especially when communal hatred is gaining ground. My friends have reacted very positively to the initiative,” said Mohd Sarafat.

However, for his relatives and Muslim friends, he has printed another wedding card in Urdu.

“Many of my relatives cannot read Hindi and for them I have printed cards in Urdu as well,” he added.

You might also like
Miscellany

Why you should follow these hair care tips for Holi

Miscellany

Eat less to live a longer and healthy life

Miscellany

Coronavirus fear affects Everest Climbing Season

Miscellany

People who eat less fruit, vegetable more prone to anxiety

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.