Mouth ulcer not healing? 5 warning signs of oral cancer, learn

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Mouth ulcers are incredibly common, most of the time settling themselves in 1 to 2 weeks according to health experts.

But when a lesion on your tongue or lips keeps coming back, or just won’t seem to get better with time – it can’t be helped but to worry.

So long as you have kept a careful eye open for any changes, an ulcer that doesn’t heal could be an early indicator you might be developing cancer of the mouth.

Signs of oral cancer:

It continues for weeks or months

Where a regular mouth ulcer is expected to heal by the 1-2 week mark, a persistent lesion or ‘ulcer’ that doesn’t get better requires immediate attention by an oral health professional.

The sore is irregular in shape and size

There is an abnormal lump or thickness in the oral mucosa.

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Persistent pain or discomfort

There’s an increase in mouth or throat pain.

Difficulty in chewing or swallowing

If you are having trouble while chewing your food or even while swallowing, you should consider a doctor’s visit.

Visible changes around mouth

There are other changes to the mouth such as red patches, white patches, or bleeding.

It’s important to remember that not all persistent sores in the mouth are signs of oral cancer but require evaluation when it seems unusual for the lesion to have sustained itself long enough.