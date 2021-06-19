Motorcycle stuntman dies in attempt to break Guinness World Record, Watch video

In his attempt to break a Guinness World Record, motorcycle stuntman Alex Harvill died on Thursday. He was 28 and is survived by his wife Jessica and sons Willis (4) and Watson (4 weeks).

According to reports, Alex Harvill died during his practice run which he was trying to achieve the World Record for Longest Motorcycle Ramp Jump (of 351 feet) at the 2021 Moses Lake Airshow in Washington State.

Meanwhile, a video of the horrific incident is going viral on different social media platforms. In the video, it can be seen that Alex Harvill crashed just shy of the landing dirt mound and tumbled off his bike.

A report of people.com said that the Grant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the stuntman who injured was soon shifted to the hospital. However, he passed away while undergoing treatment.

Watch the video of the incident: