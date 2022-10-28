Eateries in Bengaluru offers Puneeth Rajkumar’s favourite cuisines in tribute to actor

As many as 100 restaurants in Karnataka are paying tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar on his death anniversary by hosting ‘Flavours of Gandhada Gudi.’ It is a special food festival named after the late actor’s last film that hit theaters on Friday (October 28).

The festival also urges his fans to visit the theaters to remember Puneeth once again while they enjoy his last flick.

In a report by Deccan Herald President of Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA), P C Rao, said that the actor- fondly known as Appu by his fans, was a foodie and would frequently visit restaurants in the city. He also had a cordial relationship with owners and chefs. “Puneeth’s fans approached us with the concept and we thought it was the best way to pay tribute to the love he bestowed on us,” he added.

Last weekend, many restaurants held a two-day show owing to the response from Appu’s fans. However, some eateries extended the fest and have continued with their special offers till November 5.

Reportedly, staff close to the event describe ‘Gandhada Gudi’ as a perspective that shows how beautiful Karnataka is. They also said that Puneeth always believed that Karnataka tourism will shoot up once this film comes out.

The restaurants are offering curated menus full of Appu’s favourite cuisine. At first, the event organizers thought to limit the fest to Bengaluru, but then they contacted food chains and restaurants that Puneeth has visited across Karnataka during his shoot.

The arranger also said that when the word started spreading, many five-star hotel owners to small street vendors started calling them as they wanted to celebrate Appu and make this a grand festival.

Over the last week, while some eateries in Bengaluru have been serving at least 1,000 Biryanis a day, some are offering free Biryani to every customer.