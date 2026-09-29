Mood swings, cravings, fatigue: What happens before your period?

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Have you ever wondered why you feel so sleepy, bloated, or even emotionally unstable when your period is still days away? It could be because your body is already going through some changes.

If you are wondering how many people get PMS, the answer is you might get it the week before your period.

During the last week of the menstrual cycle, the hormone oestrogen and progesterone fluctuate. These are the hormones, which contribute to premenstrual syndrome.

These are some signs and symptoms you may have:

You might see bloating, breast tenderness, headaches, acne, fatigue or appetite changes. You may have emotional changes, irritability, anxiety or poor concentration.

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Food cravings. Your appetite and food cravings can also change before your period. This can be due to your hormones changing and your mood and energy levels varying.

Others might find they are struggling to sleep in this phase which can contribute to feeling tired through the day.

But not everyone suffers from PMS in the same way. Some people may have relatively mild symptoms, while others may have symptoms that affect their daily life.

Seek medical advice if these symptoms are very severe, frequent, or very disturbing to your work, studies, relationships or daily activities.

More serious symptoms of premenstrual conditions are linked to a disorder called premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), which needs a doctor’s help.

Also read: Your Skincare Routine Could Be Hurting Your Skin Without You Knowing