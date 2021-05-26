Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Found To Be Effective In Children From 12 to 17

New-Delhi: The Moderna vaccine on Tuesday said its is 93 percent effective against Covid-19 in children aged between 12-17.

In adolescents aged 12-17, Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine showed no new or major safety problems in a clinical trial, the developer said.

In addition, no serious safety concerns were identified, data from the company’s Phase 2/3 clinical trial released.

According to the company, the trial involved more than 3,700 adolescents, two-thirds of whom received the vaccine and one-third of whom received a placebo.

While the global vaccine supply is still very tight, as rest of the world is struggling to vaccinate adults to end the Covid-19 pandemic. But earlier this month, the US and Canada authorised another vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech that can be used starting at age 12.

The preliminary findings showed the vaccine triggered the same signs of immune protection in kids as it does in adults, and the same kind of temporary side effects such as sore arms, headache and fatigue.

There were no Covid-19 diagnoses in those given two doses of the Moderna vaccine compared with four cases among kids who were given dummy shots.

The company is currently testing its vaccine in children as young as six months of age.

While children are far less likely than adults to get seriously ill from Covid-19, they represent about 14% of the nation’s coronavirus cases.

