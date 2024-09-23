Miss Universe India 2024: Rhea Singha takes crown in enthralling ceremony held at the pink city of India

Jaipur (Rajasthan): In a glittering ceremony, the Grand Finale of Miss Universe India 2024 was held in the Pink City on September 22.

The event witnessed an electrifying opening dance and a graceful walk of contestants who hailed from all across India. Rhea Singha from Ahmedabad was crowned as Miss Universe India 2024 and she will represent India at the global event. She is the daughter of Rita Singha and Brijesh Singha. Rhea is the ambassador and a student of GLS (Gujarat Law Society) University Gujarat.

Further it is worth mentioning that, Pranjal Priya, was named the 1st Runner-Up, with Chhavi Verg secured 2nd Runner-Up title at the event. Whereas, Sushmita Roy and Ruopfuzhano Whiso claimed the 3rd and 4th Runner-Up positions, respectively.