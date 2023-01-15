Miss Universe 2022: Harnaaz Sandhu trips, cries during final walk before crowing USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu was extremely emotional as she took her final walk before crowning the new Miss Universe. The coronation ceremony was held in New Orleans, USA, on January 15. The beauty queen walked the stage before crowning USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel as her successor at the grand event.

Dressed in a dazzling black gown with an ornate train, Harnaaz appeared to be holding back her tears as she walked the stage. But, what caught everyone’s attention was when the former Miss Universe tripped on her heels and was about to fall. However, she managed to maintain her balance and continued walking with professionalism.

Take a look:

Hold back tears as @HarnaazKaur takes the stage one last time as Miss Universe! #MISSUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/L0PrH0rzYw — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

Apart from showing emotions towards the crown, Harnaaz also made headlines for her attire. Reportedly, she paid a moving sartorial tribute to Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta at the Miss Universe 2022 finale event. The diva, who brought back the Miss Universe crown to India after two decades in 2021, had photos of former Miss Universe winners, Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta printed on the train of her dress.

Saisha Shinde, the designer of the outfit, took to Instagram to share details on it. The designer revealed that her gown was created keeping in mind the “three stars in the Universe from India.” The gown also boasted a backless along with an ornate bow. On the front, it was doused in sequin embellishments.

While sharing pictures of the gown, Saisha wrote, “It was such an honour to design this one for my sweetheart Harnaaz. Her reign as Miss Universe was a learning experience for me. She went through a lot and came out shining. She truly is a star. Made this gown keeping only and only that in mind, the three stars in the universe from India.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

Sushmita Sen was the first from India to win the Miss Universe pageant in 1994. Lara Dutta won the coveted title in 2000. After two decades, in 2021, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu brought the title back to India, with pride and honour.

Meanwhile, on January 15, 2023, Harnaaz crowned her successor, USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel at the Miss Universe 2022 finale. Venezuela’s Amanda Dudamel became the first runner-up and Dominican Republic’s Andreina Martinez was the second runner-up at the 71st edition of the beauty pageant.