Mindful reasons why you should use sunscreen every day, know the benefitsr

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Sunscreen – It is very important to use sunscreen as it protects our skin from harmful UV rays that hit our skin and damage our skin cells. UV rays break down collagen and elastin that is required to keep skin firm.

It can also lead to skin cancer if skin fails to be treated or protected from the sun. It can also cause dark spots, freckles, and uneven skin tone. For precautions you can use sunscreen that works and is scientifically fit to use.

Sunscreen – shields your skin from sunburn, slows down early wrinkles, and lowers your risk of skin cancer.

Benefits of Sunscreen:

Protects Your Skin from UV Rays

People who have sun-sensitive conditions like lupus or rosacea should strictly apply sunscreen before going out as UV rays can create problem for them and make their condition even worse. Sun exposure may also lead to skin redness, burning, and flare-ups. A broad-spectrum sunscreen helps protect your skin by blocking, reflecting, or scattering UV rays. If you prefer something light, try a sunscreen serum or spray. They’re easy to apply and don’t feel heavy on the skin.

Helps Avoid Hyperpigmentation

Sunscreen helps to prevent dark spots and uneven skin tone on your face. Too much sun exposure can lead to brown or dark patches also called body tanning. Using sunscreen in your daily skincare routine helps protect your skin from such type of damage.

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Reduces Risks of Skin Cancer

It can also benefit you by lowering your chances for getting diagnosed to skin cancer. The three most common types of skin cancer are basal cell cancer, squamous cell cancer, and melanoma. People are more prone to such diseases because of the UV rays.

Protects from Blue Light Damage

Sunscreen can also protect your skin from blue light. Blue lights such as the light that comes from the electronic devices that we use such as phones, computers, and tablets. If you’re exposed to it for long periods, it can cause dark patches, skin irritation, and make your skin age faster.

Prevents Premature Ageing

As UV rays break down the collagen in our skin, it brings changes to our skin such as fine lines, sagging, and wrinkles. The melanocytes are the cells that make the skin pigment also get damaged when comes under sun with any precaution or protection. This can cause them to overproduce melanin, which shows up as dark spots or hyperpigmentation. To help prevent these signs of ageing, use SPF 50 sunscreen every day. Knowledge about SPF helps you choose a better sunscreen that gives you the best protection.

Avoiding Inflammation & Redness

No one wants red, irritated skin. Daily use of sunscreen will help keep your skin calm by shielding it from UV rays that can cause irritation.