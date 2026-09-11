Menopause: 7 common signs every woman should know

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Menopause is the natural time in a woman’s life when she has had her last menstrual period permanently due to a decline in hormones in a woman’s body such as estrogen and progesterone.

Not all women become menopausal suddenly, but all women experience perimenopause- The phase preceding the last period.

This can begin many years prior to your last period but as your periods could at first become light or sporadic the diagnosis is not definitive until 12 months after your last period, then menopause can be said to occur.

Common signs of menopause:

Erratic menstrual periods

Blood flow could become less or much heavier, cycles might lengthen, shorten or become erratic for some months before totally disappearing.

Hot flashes

Hot flushes and hot flashes, which occur very suddenly, can come on across the face neck and chest and include sweatiness. Some women say their hot flushes make them go bright red.

Night sweats

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Some women have heavy sweats at night that will disrupt their sleep causing them to feel tired the following day.

Disordered sleep patterns

This typically comes about as they have trouble getting to sleep and / or remaining asleep.

Mood change

Irritability, anxiety and moods changes can often occur in the menopausal transition.

Vaginal dryness

Oestrogen level decline occurs and vaginal dryness, itchiness and pain can accompany a lack of lubrication.

Changes in body shape

Women might notice an increase in weight around the belly.