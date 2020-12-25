Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bhubaneswar: Job opportunities in Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). These recruitments are being made to fill the vacant posts of Engineering Assistant and Technical Attendant.

Interested and eligible candidates wanting to get these jobs should know that the application process has started since December 22, 2020.

Complete information related to these posts such as essential qualification, selection process, how to apply, details of the posts etc. has been described below

Post Details:

Name of the post:

Engineering Assistant – 27 posts

Technical Attendant – 20 posts

Pay Scale:

Rs. 23000 to Rs. 1,05,000.

Important Dates:

Starting date for submission of applications: December 22, 2020

Last date for submission of application: 15 January 2021

Admit card download date: January 29, 2021

Exam Date: 14 February 2021

Age Limit:

The minimum age of candidates for applying to these posts has been set at 18 years and maximum age at 26 years.

Educational Qualification:

It is compulsory for a candidate to have 10th educational qualification, ITI and diploma in related field. For further information related to this, see further notification.

Application Process:

Interested candidates go to the official website of IOCL and download the notification. Complete the application process according to the given guidelines. Make sure that there is no error while filling the application form.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and skill / physical test.

Check the link below:

To apply click here