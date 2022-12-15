Man with Rs 1.06 cr salary annually sues company for giving him no work

The number of unemployed people throughout the world is a proof how difficult finding a job is in recent times. Even graduates and PHD holders have started selling fast food at roadside stalls. In such era, it is a boon to get a job that cushions one- where there is no to a little work but the salary can help make a comfortable living. Or is it not?

If you think this is a dream job, then read what this man did when he was offered to do nothing on a high paid job. Finance manager, Dermot Alastair Mills, who works at Irish Rail in Dublin, has dragged his boss to the court for giving him no work despite being paid a whopping £105,000 per year ( Rs 1.06 crore approximately).

The man claimed that he spent most of his time at work reading the news papers, eating sandwiches, and going for a walk. Reportedly, the drastic reduction in his work started after he made a protected disclosure around nine years ago.

As per the evidence submitted on December 1, in a hearing into his complaint under the Protected Disclosure Act 2014, the man alleged that he has been penalized for speaking out against Irish Rail, a punishment which has now left with almost no work.

Mills further told the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) in Ireland that he’d be thrilled if he got something that requires him to work even once in a week. However, his current situation at workplace requires him to go to office only three days a week, while stay at home for two days.

“I go into my cubicle, I turn on my computer, I look at emails. There are no emails associated with work, no messages, no communications, no colleague communications,” Mills recalled what his average day at work is like.

He added, “I sit and I read the newspaper and I eat my sandwich. Then about 10.30am, if there’s an email which requires an answer, I answer it. If there’s work associated with it, I do that work”

The man even goes for a walk for an hour or two if there is nothing to be done, then he just goes home.

Expressing his despair on being blocked out of training opportunities and company meetings, Mills told to court, “When I say I do nothing, I mean to not use my skills.”

