Mahindra Gets Contract Of Rs 1506 Crore To Make Vehicles For Indian Army

The Mahindra Defence Systems (MDS) has been awarded a major contract of Rs 1056 crores to manufacture Armoured Vehicles for the Indian Army.

The multi-crore contract was offered by Ministry of Defence (MoD) to MDS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra.

MDS will make Armoured Tactical Vehicles (Light Strike Vehicles or LSVs) in order to meet their weapon carrier requirements.

The vehicles have been designed keeping in mind the exact standards and requirements of the Indian Army. It is a modern fighting vehicle and will carry weapons like machine guns, automatic grenade launchers, and anti-tank guided missiles.

The MDS LSV vehicles are agile with all-round protection against small arms fire and will assist small independent detachments. The vehicles are planed to be induced in the Army from 2021 and will end in 2025.

The MoD had invited several companies to bid in an open tender and tested the vehicles under real-life harsh conditions. After rigorous trials, the Defence Ministry handed the contract to Mahindra’s MDS as its LSV was managed to pass all the trial procedures.