LPG Cylinders Can Be Purchased Without Address Proof, Here’s How

Now even small LPG cylinders can be purchased without address proof. Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), the largest oil marketing company in the country, has given great relief to the common people. Customers can now buy a 5 kg small gas cylinder without address proof.

Small 5 kg gas cylinders can be purchased only by showing your identity card. The 5 kg gas cylinders can be taken from IOCL petrol pumps or Indane LPG distributors. Most distributors also do home delivery of this gas cylinder.

A five kg small gas cylinder is available in Delhi for Rs 257. It was started keeping in mind the common man, students, and people living alone.

Cylinder can be booked like this:

Indane’s way of booking a gas cylinder is very simple. You can book LPG gas cylinder sitting at home.

To book one Indane LPG cylinder, you can make a missed call to the number 8454955555 from anywhere in the country. You can also book through WhatsApp. To book, type ‘REFILL’ on the messenger and send it to the number 7588888824. You can also book gas cylinders by SMSing 3 phone numbers 7718955555.

(Source: livehindustan.com)