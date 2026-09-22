Love getting your nails done? Watch out for these warning signs

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Your manicure might seem harmless but repeated use of gel and artificial nail products can do more than just give you a shiny coat.

According to studies, these products have been found to cause allergic reaction, skin irritation and damage to nail beds

Watch out for these signs after getting your nails done:

– Itching, redness or swelling around the nails

– Burning or irritated skin

– Fingers can develop a rash or become dry.

– Nails becoming thin or brittle

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– Nails lifting or separating

– Changes in nail texture or colour

– Irritation on the face or neck

Chemicals used in many gel and artificial nail products which can cause an allergic reaction in some people.

Nails can also be damaged during removal and aggressive filing, scraping or peeling of the product.

A manicure is not guaranteed to cause damage to your nails. However, if you experience certain skin or nail problems each time you have a manicure, it may be worth taking a break from manicures and visiting a dermatologist to have your symptoms checked.