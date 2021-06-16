Lost PAN Card? It takes just few minutes to download e-Pan, follow these stops

Like the Aadhaar Card, the Permanent Account Number (PAN) is one of the important documents of an individual, which is mostly used as a financial document. The Pan card which has ten digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department.

At a time people face problem when they lose their PAN card. However, they should not be worried as they can download an e-Pan card in just few minutes.

The e-Pan card can be downloaded from the newly launched website of Income Tax department.

Follow these easy steps to download an e-Pan card: