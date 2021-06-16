Like the Aadhaar Card, the Permanent Account Number (PAN) is one of the important documents of an individual, which is mostly used as a financial document. The Pan card which has ten digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department.
At a time people face problem when they lose their PAN card. However, they should not be worried as they can download an e-Pan card in just few minutes.
The e-Pan card can be downloaded from the newly launched website of Income Tax department.
Follow these easy steps to download an e-Pan card:
- In order to down the e-Pan card first of all login to the Income Tax website (https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal).
- After logging in to the website, click on ‘Instant E PAN’ and then click on ‘New E PAN.’
- After clicking on the ‘New E PAN’ enter your PAN number. You can enter the Aadhaar number if you do not remember your PAN number.
- Soon a page will appear before you with certain terms and conditions. Read them carefully before clicking on the ‘Accept’ bottom.
- Now OTP will come on your registered mobile number, write it.
- Now ‘Confirm’ after reading the given details.
- Now your PAN will be sent to your email id which you can download.