Looking for job opportunities, skill development, or career guidance? NCS portal is your one-stop solution! Check details

Are you looking for job opportunities, skill development, or career guidance? If yes, the National Career Service (NCS) is a one-stop solution. It provides a wide range of employment and career related services to the citizens of the country.

Extended placement support, vocational training, international job opportunity, soft skill training, career counseling experts and private and government job opportunities, services of local service providers like drivers, plumbers, etc. for households and various other services are being provided by the NCS.

The NCS portal does not charge any fees for registration of Job Seekers, Employers, Skill Providers, Career Counsellors, Local Service Providers (LSP’s), Career Centers, Placement Organisations, Households (for availing the services of the LSP’s) and Government Departments.

The portal also provides information in seven different languages i.e Hindi, English, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu to people who call the NCS Toll Free Number 1514 for any support from Tuesday to Sunday between 8 AM and 8 PM.

You can register online on the portal www.ncs.gov.in or visit the nearest Model Career Centre or Common Service Center or Post Office to get yourself registered. You can also contact NCS Toll Free Helpline at 15​14 and request the call center executive to register you by providing the required details.

Click here to visit the official website of the National Career Service.