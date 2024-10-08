Looking for government internships? Here are 6 govt internships to apply in October 2024

Nowadays, most of the employers are looking for young and dynamic professionals who have some practical skills and real-world experience, which basically comes from internships.

The other reason why internships have become very important these days is that it is only through internships the candidates get hands-on training, networking opportunities and also get to know how to work in an organization under pressure.

If you too are looking for internships and that too in the government organizations, here is a best opportunity for you to apply for in October 2024. The organizations where you can apply for interview in this moth are NITI Aayog internship, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), National Centre for Good Governance, Government of India, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, Invest India, Government of India and Department of Forest and Wildlife, Govt of Delhi.

However, you must apply at the earliest possible time as the deadlines of some of the internships are ending very shortly.

Check the government internships to apply for in October 2024:

NITI Aayog internship:

The NITI Aayog, which is India’s premier policy think tanks, gives an opportunity to the students to work along with the officials and thus learn how to formulate key policies and implement the initiatives that shape the future of the nation. Both undergraduate and postgraduate students from any field can apply for the NITI Aayog internship on or before October 10. Though the interns do not get any stipend, the standout performers’ possibility of getting placement highly increases. Click here to apply for NITI Aayog internship.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI):

Students pursuing a Master’s degree can apply for the RBI internship on or before October 15. It helps the interns to get the knowledge about the monetary policies, economic regulations, and financial research, which play a vital role in functioning of the economy of the country. Apart from a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000, the interns get certificates upon completion. Click here to apply for Reserve Bank of India internship.

National Centre for Good Governance, Government of India:

Both Bachelor’s and Master’s students can apply for this internship to learn about good governance and public policy reforms. They have to sub mit their applications by October 10 and the selected candidates will get a month stipend of Rs 10,000 along with logistical support and certificate. Click here to apply for National Centre for Good Governance, Government of India internship.

Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India:

The Law students who want to gain practical experience in trade and industrial policies can apply for this internship on or before October 10. Although the interns do not get any stipend, they get certificate upon completion apart from gaining crucial hands-on experience in trade policy development and logistical support. Click here to apply for Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India internship.

Invest India, Government of India:

Students pursuing or having completed a Bachelor’s degree in any field are eligible to apply for this internship to get exposure to investment promotion strategies, as well as networking opportunities with key industry stakeholders. Though no stipend is provided to the interns, it gives them such experience that will help them to have potential job offers. The interenested candidates have to apply on or before October 20. Click here to apply for Invest India, Government of India, internship.

Department of Forest and Wildlife, Govt of Delhi: